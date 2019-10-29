Kelantan JBPM continues SAR for man who jumped off Sultan Yahya Petra Bridge

KOTA BARU: The search-and-rescue operations continues today for a man who is feared drowned after jumping off the Sultan Yahya Petra Bridge into the Kelantan River yesterday.

Kota Darul Naim Fire and Rescue Department Chief Mohd Ridzuan Ali said the operations resumed at 9.15am today after it was stopped at 6.30pm yesterday.

“The search was continued at about 5km at the river mouth from where the victim was believed to have fallen off the bridge.

“A total of 51 personnel including from the Royal Malaysia Police and the Civil Defence Force were involved in the SAR today,” he said when contacted here today.

He said there was some difficulty in carrying out the SAR operations today because of the strong currents in the river.

Yesterday, a 42-year-old man was feared drowned after diving into the Kelantan River at the Sultan Yahya Petra. — Bernama