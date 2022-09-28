Kelantan JBPM identifies 595 flood hotspots

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has identified 595 hotspots that are at risk of flooding during the Northeast Monsoon season this year.

Kelantan JBPM director Zainal Madasin said the hotspots involve seven districts in the state that are identified as frequent flood areas every year.

“It involves Gua Musang, Kuala Krai, Rantau Panjang, Tumpat, Kota Bharu, Tanah Merah and Jeli. These hotspots are mostly in village areas.

“We will focus more because they are frequently flooded every year and monitoring has began since the middle of this month (Sept),“ he said at a press conference after a Monthly Assembly, at Kelantan JBPM headquarters, Tunjong here today.

Earlier, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) predicted that the country would experience continuous heavy rain from mid-November, leading to major floods at the end of the month.

MetMalaysia expects the weather impact experienced to be more significant given that the northeast monsoon is active during that period which brings the risk of continuous heavy rain and large-scale flooding.

Commenting further, Zainal said firemen have started monitoring, especially involving the water level of the main rivers in each district.

“The monitoring is a report to be submitted to the state and central natural disaster management before further action is taken,“ he said.

Zainal said nearly 1,300 officers and personnel including auxiliary firemen and volunteer firemen are prepared with training for duty throughout the Northeast Monsoon period. - Bernama