Kelantan JKDM seizes 248kg of ganja worth RM620,000

KOTA BHARU: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) seized 248kg of compressed ganja worth RM620,000 in a raid at Jalan Cempaka Panji near Pengkalan Chepa, here yesterday.

Kelantan JKDM director Mohd Nasir Deraman said the 11.30am raid was conducted following a tip-off.

He said during the raid, 10 gunny sacks containing ganja were found hidden in a Proton Exora parked in a garage.

“Preliminary investigations found that all the drugs were believed to have been smuggled in through an illegal base on the Malaysia-Thailand border.

“The drugs will then be collected and hidden in a place that is deemed ‘safe’ before being distributed,” he said in a statement, today.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama