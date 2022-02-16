Kelantan JKDM seizes contraband cigarettes worth RM2.18 mln

KOTA BHARU: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) has seized 2.48 million sticks of white cigarettes worth RM2.18 million including tax after it raided an unnumbered house in Kampung Telok, Pengkalan Chepas here on Monday.

Kelantan JKDM director Mohd Nasir Deraman said the 4 pm raid was carried out by a team from the Kota Bharu enforcement branch following a public tip-off.

During the raid, the team found a total of 248 large boxes in the house, and upon further inspection, they discovered that the boxes contained smuggled cigarettes.

He said the cigarettes were valued at RM496,000 with a tax value of RM1,686,400.

“Based on the information, the modus operandi used is to bring in the cigarettes through the border near Sungai Golok and use the house to temporarily store the cigarettes before being distributed for the local market.

“The Kelantan JKDM is in the midst of identifying the house owner and the case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Nasir said the perpetrators, if convicted, can be fined not less than 10 times the value of the goods or RM100,000, whichever is higher, and not more than 20 times the value of goods or RM500,000, whichever is higher, or face a jail of between six months and five years, or both.

He added that Kelantan JKDM also urged the public to help fight against the smuggling activities especially cigarettes, liquor, firecrackers, drugs, vehicles and others.

He also advised the public against getting involved in criminal activities as they were detrimental to the country and people’s well-being.

“Therefore, we urge the public to cooperate by giving information related to smuggling activities by contacting the toll-free number 1-800-88-8855 or the nearest JKDM office. We would like to assure the public that their identity will be kept confidential,” he added. - Bernama