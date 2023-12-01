Kelantan JKM receives additional RM1m allocation for flood preparation

TUMPAT: The Kelantan Social Welfare Department (JKM) has received an additional allocation of RM1 million to make preparations for the next wave of flood in the state.

Its director, Said Sidup said the allocation was for the purchase of basic necessities to replenish the supply at the 158 ​​forward bases as a preliminary preparation in the event of another wave of food with the Northeast Monsoon season expected to end only in March.

He told this to reporters after the handing over of the Post-Flood Aid contributed by Sime Darby Foundation in conjunction with the 2023 Back to School Programme at Sekolah Menengah Ugama Arab (SMUA) Nurul Huda, Kajang Sebidang, here.

The recipients comprised 463 students from Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bendang Pak Yong, SMUA Nurul Huda Kajang Sebidang (323 students) and SK Telok Jering (368).

Also present was Sime Darby Foundation project leader Muzdalifah Mohd Nasir. - Bernama