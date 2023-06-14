Kelantan KPDN to take immediate action against traders who raised price of sugar

GUA MUSANG: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has warned that immediate action will be taken against traders who sold sugar conditionally or raised the price of sugar in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha.

Kelantan KPDN director Azman Ismail said sugar is listed among controlled items by the government and the ceiling price for one kilogramme of sugar has been set as RM2.85.

He said the Kelantan KPDN will not compromise with traders who take the opportunity to raise prices of controlled items while enforcement officers would go on their rounds to monitor prices displayed by traders.

“If we come across traders selling controlled items beyond the ceiling prices, we will take immediate action as we have already issued warnings. Traders are also advised to stock up sugar to cater for the demand during the festive season, especially Hari Raya Aidiladha,” he said.

Azman was speaking to reporters when met at the Gua Musang Rahmah Sales programme at Dataran Kesedar, Bandar Baru, here today.

He added that the ministry had received complaints that sugar was sold at RM3 a kilogramme in Pasir Mas which is above the ceiling price. - Bernama