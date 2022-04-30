Kelantan KPDNHEP records RM1 mln worth of seizures from Jan-March this year

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan branch of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) recorded 62 cases involving various offences under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 from January to March this year, with seizures amounting to RM1 million.

Its enforcement chief, Azanizam Affendi Juri, said this was following 29 integrated operations that were carried out with other agencies such as the Marine Police Force, the General Operations Force (GOF), and the Malaysian Armed Forces.

“Among the items seized were subsidised cooking oil, wheat flour, sugar, diesel and petrol.

“Of the 62 cases recorded, KPDNHEP also arrested 15 individuals,” he told Bernama recently.

During the same period, Aznaizam said the ministry also recorded 227 cases, namely 121 cases under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 and 106 cases under the Weights and Measures Act 1972.

“We will intensify our daily inspections and monitor the supply of controlled goods and necessities at at the wholesale and retail levels to prevent any irregularities,” he said while reminding traders to always comply with the laws enforced. — Bernama