Kelantan LKIM receives RM1.5m allocation this year

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Fisheries Development Board (LKIM) received an allocation of almost RM1.5 million this year to implement infrastructure facilities to assist fishermen and increase marine life resources, specifically to improve the community’s quality of life.

Its director Khuzaimah Husain said RM50,000 was used to improve the fishermen’s market, while almost RM400,000 was for the of purchase fishing equipment which were channeled to those eligible.

“In addition, RM600,000 was allocated to deploy movable nets to increase marine resources. The Federal government has also allocated RM200,000 to upgrade the jetty at Kuala Kemasin in Bachok which is expected to be completed soon,“ she told Bernama today.

Last Tuesday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim assured that the Unity Government will continue to protect the livelihood of farmers and fishermen, in addition to introducing several high impact initiatives that would provide great benefits to the group.

He said the government would continue to give the fishermen's subsistence allowance (ESHN) with a payment of RM300 per month as well as other forms of assistance.

Elaborating, Khuzaimah said the allocation showed the Prime Minister's concern especially in ensuring the survival of the fishermen group in the state.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Fishermen's Association chairman Mohd Saripundin Ishak, in welcoming the efforts and initiatives to 'uplift' fishermen, said it is hoped that emphasis by the government would be to see that their source of income is guaranteed.

“We fishermen do not want to be sidelined while the country is going through rapid development and modernisation. We appreciate the attention given by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who has also decided to continue the ESHN allowance,“ he said. -Bernmaa