KUALA LUMPUR: The Kelantan Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is seeking a 45-year-old man to assist in its investigations.

It said in a statement today, the man known as Norshah Abd Rahman with the last known address at PT 15 Taman Desa Rahmat, Guchil Bayam, 15100 Kota Bharu, Kelantan.

Those who have information on this man can contact Assistant Superintendent Khairul Haffizul Mohamad Nawidi at 09-7661800 or 017-9517996, it said. - Bernama