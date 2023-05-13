Kelantan Malaysia Madani Open House a hit with visitors

KOTA BHARU: The majority of visitors to the Kelantan Malaysia MADANI Open house at the grounds of the Sultan Muhamad IV Stadium were excited about meeting Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

One such visitor was Noradiah Harun, 49, a resident of Kampung Kedai Banggu here, who got her wish when she met him in the flesh at the event yesterday.

“Previously, we would only see the Prime Minister on television, so today I’m taking the opportunity to see the country’s number one leader today.

“Plus I do feel this is an Aidilfitri event conducted openly and leisurely together with the Kelantan people, and I do want to take a photo with him,” she told Bernama when met here yesterday.

The woman trader said she was a fan of the prime minister as he had a good character and was well respected by the people.

Meanwhile, S.Nilai Valagi, 63, from Bandar Baru Kubang Kerian here shared that he came to the event with his friends of various backgrounds to celebrate Aidilfitri together.

“I have stayed in Kelantan since I was five, and I’m used to and really understand the Malay, Chinese and Siamese cultures in the state.

“Everytime Deepavali comes around, I hold an open house, because there aren’t many Hindus and I’m excited to celebrate it with everyone,” she said, as she made her way around the event with her husband, G.Kannan, 67, a former hotel employee.

Ahrin Alak, 62, who came all the way from Kampung Terbak, Tumpat, arrived with his wife at around 6 pm.

“I was really pumped up to come here as I love to be part of the crowd, and if I’m lucky, I want to meet the prime minister, and exchange greetings with him because I’m his fan.

“The food here is also great, with a wide spread of dishes, including laksa, ketupat, sate, roasted lamb, fruits and such,” he added. -Bernama