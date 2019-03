KOTA BARU: Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob (pix) has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for approving five major projects worth about RM1.4 billion for the state’s development.

Ahmad, in a statement here today, also expressed his appreciation to Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali who paid him a courtesy call at his office two days ago to chair the first meeting of the Kelantan State Action Council (MTNg).

He said during the meeting Mohamed Azmin had announced five approved projects including the construction of the 150km stretch of the East Coast Highway (LPT) 3 from Gemuroh, Terengganu to Tumpat.

“Four other approved projects are the upgrading of the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport, the construction of road connecting Pasir Puteh, Machang and Jeli, the Palekbang bridge in Kota Bharu and the construction of the 123km stretch of Central Spine Road highway,” he said.

Almad also described the appointment of Mohamed Azmin as the MTNg Kelantan chairman as the right choice and the state government would give the federal government the best cooperation in implementing all the approved projects.

Ahmad also expressed his full support over the decision of the Prime Minister that there would be no more political appointees in MTNg.

He said for the first time the council structure was revamped and appointments would only involve state and federal officials. — Bernama