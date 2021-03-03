Kelantan MB warded in HUSM for a headache

KOTA BHARU: Rumours that the Menteri Besar of Kelantan Datuk Ahmad Yakob (pix) was admitted to Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital (HUSM) for a heart attack yesterday evening was not true.

State Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman, Dr Izani Husin said Ahmad, 71, was warded in the hospital over a headache.

“I sent him to HUSM at about 7pm yesterday after he complained of a headache and it so happened I was visiting him in Pasir Pekan yesterday.

“The Menteri Besar has a history of heart and kidney problems but the condition yesterday was not due to these diseases,” he said when contacted today.

He was commenting on viral messages on social media that Ahmad had been admitted to HUSM for a heart attack.

Dr Izani also confirmed the condition experienced by the Menteri Besar was not related to the Covid-19 vaccine jab he received yesterday morning.

“I understand Ahmad is now stable and will be allowed to return home tomorrow (March 4),” he said. — Bernama