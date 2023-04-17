Kelantan MMEA arrests four Vietnamese fishermen for illegal fishing

PASIR PUTEH: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) seized a boat and arrested four Vietnamese fishermen for illegally fishing in the country’s waters last Saturday.

Kelantan MMEA director Maritime Captain Syed Nor Adli Syed Ab Rahman said the boat was detained at 161 nautical miles off Tok Bali beach at 10.37 am.

“When MMEA personnel tried to arrest them, they did not cooperate and tried to escape to the border area which led to a 17-minute chase before the boat stopped due to engine damage.

“Further inspection of the boat found that the skipper and crew aged between 33 and 58 did not have any permits to catch fish in national waters,“ he told a press conference at the MMEA headquarters in Tok Bali, here today.

Syed Nor Adli said in addition to the boat, communication and navigation equipment were also seized.

“The value of the seized items is estimated at over RM1.3 million. The case will be investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Fisheries Act 1985 and Section 16 (3) of the same Act for illegal fishing,“ he said. - Bernama