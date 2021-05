PASIR PUTEH: A group of smugglers ran away and abandoned 1.8 million white cigarettes worth RM1.6 million after their unlawful activities were detected by the Kelantan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), near the Kuala Senok estuary, last Wednesday.

Kelantan MMEA director Maritime Captain Muhd Nur Syam Asmawie Yaacob said earlier, the MMEA team on a special operation detected a boat in a suspicious condition at one nautical mile from the estuary at about 11.10pm.

He said the team pursued the boat until the group of smugglers reached the Pengkalan Datu river banks but all of them fled into the mangroves area upon realising the presence of the authorities.

“Further investigation found 1,844,240 white cigarettes worth RM1,622,931.20 including tax. The special operation members also found six multi-purpose vehicles (MPV) suspected to belong to the smugglers to transport the cigarettes.

“The boat and six MPVs are estimated to be worth RM758,000. This brings the total seizure amount to RM2,380,931.20,” he said in a news conference at the Kelantan MMEA Headquarters in Tok Bali here, today.

Elaborating, Muhd Nur Syam said the MMEA believed that the cigarettes were to be sold at plantation and Felda areas in Gua Musang, Kuala Krai and also Pahang.

The case was being investigated under the Customs Act 1967 and Dangerous Drugs Act 1965, he said. — Bernama