Kelantan MMEA thwarts attempt to smuggle in cigarettes

PASIR PUTEH: Kelantan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has thwarted an attempt to smuggle 400,000 cigarette sticks worth RM318,640 when it intercepted a boat at about 0.1 nautical miles from Pantai Geting, Tumpat yesterday.

Its director maritime Commander Ismail Hamzah said the police intercepted the boat at about 4.30am yesterday.

“The boat was heading to Pangkalan Kubor, Tumpat after leaving the Thai border and it was pursued by maritime patrol team,” he told a press conference at the Kelantan MMEA office in Tok Bali, here today.

He said several men fled the scene once the boat reached the beach and from the inspections carried out in the area, the team found an unmanned lorry loaded with white cigarettes.

Ismail said he believed the white cigarettes meant for the Selangor, Malacca, Negri Sembilan and Johor market. - Bernama