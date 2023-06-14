Kelantan next in line to dissolve state assembly on June 22

PETALING JAYA: The Kelantan state assembly will dissolve on June 22, said Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob today (June 14).

According to Malaysiakini, the MB said the dissolution date has received royal assent from Kelantan ruler, Sultan Muhammad V.

Ahmad stated that the state government will also be sending a notice of dissolution to the Election Commission (EC) for further action.

On another note, Penang is expected to dissolve its legislature on June 28, while the four other states are expected to announce their dissolution soon.