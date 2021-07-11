Kelantan on track to achieve herd immunity, smooth going vaccination process - MB

TUMPAT: Kelantan is on track to achieve the herd immunity with 70 to 80 percent of its population to receive the Covid-19 vaccine by this October, said Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob (pix, far right).

He said this was based on the vaccination process, which was running smoothly, and with the state expected to get more supply of the vaccine beginning his month.

"Kelantan is expected to receive 438,000 doses of vaccine this month with delivery to be done in stages every week," he told reporters after visiting the Vaccination Outreach programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Falahiah, Pasir Pekan, here today.

Ahmad, who is Pasir Pekan State Assemblyman, said the outreach programme was a collaboration between the Pasir Pekan State Assemblyman Service Centre, Penghulu and the Kelantan Health Department.

"Today, a total of 200 people will receive the vaccine. The programme here will be for four days involving 800 recipients," he added.

Meanwhile, Ahmad advised the people in the state to continue to adhere to the stipulated standard operating procedures, especially during the coming Aidiladha celebration, to ensure the state's daily cases remain in a downward trend.

Yesterday, Kelantan recorded 89 new Covid-19 cases with 2,467 cases still in treatment.- Bernama