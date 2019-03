KOTA BARU: The Kelantan Palace has revoked the Darjah Kebesaran Jiwa Mahkota Kelantan Yang Amat Mulia (DJMK) (Al-Ismaili II) which carries the title of Dato’ Paduka conferred to Datuk Seri Mohd Annuar Zaini (pix), effective March 1, 2019.

Kelantan state secretary Datuk Nazran Muhammad said Mohd Annuar, a member of the Perak Dewan Negara, had been informed of the matter through a letter delivered on the same day.

The revocation of the state title was the prerogative of His Highness Sultan Muhammad V, said Nazran in a statement today.

He also said that the Kelantan government gazetted the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) (Amendment) Enactment 2015, on Aug 27, 2015, which carries a fine of not less than RM10,000 or imprisonment of up to three years for those found to have used the state titles and medals after they had been withdrawn.

The enactment, he said, also empowered the police to investigate and enter the premises to search as well as seize any documents or evidence in connection with the offences under the enactment. — Bernama