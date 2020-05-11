Kelantan PAS expresses support for Muhyiddin

KOTA BARU: The PAS leadership in Kelantan today expressed unanimous support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin despite a motion to hold a vote of no confidence against him will be tabled at the upcoming sitting of the Dewan Rakyat.

Its secretary Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi (pix) said all PAS MPs in the state would stand firm behind Muhyiddin’s leadership and were confident that the people would continue to support the current government.

“Those who ignore people’s interests and stand out for themselves in today’s difficult times will be rejected by the people.

“Not only in Kelantan but nationwide PAS unanimously supports Tan Sri Muhyiddin to ensure the stability of the government,” he said.

On May 8, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof said he has accepted an application from former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for a motion to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat to determine that Muhyiddin does not command the confidence of the majority of the house.

Che Abdullah, who is also Deputy Agriculture and Food Industry Minister II, said PAS members and the leaders of the Pakatan Nasional (PN) would continue to support Muhyiddin.

“In the event of a vote of no confidence, I am sure the Prime Minister would garner enough votes. The country is currently being hit by Covid-19 outbreak and the government is trying to break the chain of the infection under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), so by right the leaders should prioritise the well-being of the people.

“They should be focusing on efforts to alleviate the difficulties faced by the people, economically and so on,” he said.

Che Abdullah who is also Tumpat MP, said Muhyiddin’s appointment as prime minister by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in accordance to the Federal Constitution should be respected by all quarters. — Bernama