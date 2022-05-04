Kelantan PAS ready for eventualities in GE15

TUMPAT: PAS is ready for all sorts of eventualities in the 15th general election, including the emergence of new political entities such as the newly formed Angkatan Amanah Merdeka Rakyat Kelantan.

Kelantan PAS Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Yakob said new political outfits were nothing new in politics, adding that such developments will not disrupt the party’s GE15 preparations.

“Any party can do anything allowed by the Constitution. Everyone has their own kind of preparation. Whatever it is, in our case, we follow decisions taken by the party central leadership,” Ahmad Yaakob, who Menteri Besar, said at his Aidfilftri open house in Kampung Alor Pasir here today.

Reports of a new state-based political alliance, formed with the aim of ousting the PAS government in Kelantan and named Angkatan Amanah Merdeka Rakyat Kelantan, have hit the news lately.

Separately, Ahmad said although Aidilfitri fell a day earlier than expected, the celebration was still a joyous one.

He said the unexpected announcement may have caused some problems for those celebrating, but the fact remained that the sighting of the new crescent moon was the method used to determine when Hari Raya should be celebrated.

On the retraction of an earlier decision to declare cuti peristiwa (public holiday) for the state civil service, Ahmad said it was because the state government felt the three public days given were sufficient.

- Bernama