Kelantan people hope additional allocation will solve long-standing water woes

KOTA BHARU: The additional allocation of RM800 million announced by the Unity Government as the short-term solution to the water woes in Kelantan and Sabah is hoped to really solve the problem which has been plaguing the people in the two states.

In Kelantan, those met by Bernama expressed gratitude for the concern shown by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in solving the people’s problem.

Housewife, Nik Mazni Nik Muhammad, 45, from Taman Seri, Pengkalan Chepa, said she hopes the water woes that she and her family have endured for over 30 years will come to an end soon.

“All these years, my family and I have been depending solely on the well in our yard since the taps from Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB) pipes do not produce any water,” she said.

Echoing Nik Mazni’s views, Azharuddin Mat, 59, from Kampung Kota Jembal, said it is hoped that the water issue faced by the people of Kelantan would be finally solved with assistance from the Prime Minister.

“The water issue has been like a festering sore for the people of Kelantan throughout the PAS-led state government’s administration, as there have been no significant changes in the water supply situation here.

“We are grateful to have a Prime Minister who is so attentive to the people’s problems, even in a state with different political ideologies. It clearly demonstrates Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s professionalism in leadership,” he said.

Anwar, when announcing the additional allocation, said it reflects the Unity Government’s commitment to ensuring the people in Kelantan and Sabah have access to consistent and quality water supply. -Bernama