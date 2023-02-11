Kelantan PKR, 12 NGOs submit memorandum to state govt opposing proposed changes to ESAs

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan branch of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) together with 12 non-governmental organisations (NGO) have sent a memorandum to the state government to oppose the proposed changes to the development plan for environmentally sensitive areas (ESAs) in Kelantan involving an area of 514,898 hectares.

Its state leadership council (MPN) deputy chairman Syed Mohd Alidustur Syed Mohd Zain said if the proposal is approved, Kelantan would not only face not receiving the Ecological Fiscal Transfer for Biodiversity Conservation (EFT) allocation, but would face many negative effects including flood disasters.

“The 12 NGOs involved with us (Kelantan PKR) include Pertubuhan Bantuan Kebajikan Ketereh, Kelab Pautan Kasih Malaysia (KPKM) Bachok and Pertubuhan Akal Fikiran Negeri Kelantan (AMK),” he said.

“We strongly object to these proposed changes that can affect the ecology as well as bring disasters especially in the state, and we hope due consideration will be given to the memorandum for a better future for Kelantan.”

He said this to reporters here today after handing over the memorandum to Imran Mansor, assistant chief secretary, Kelantan government’s Office Management Services.

Meanwhile, NGO representative from Himpunan Kasih, Dr Rosli Allani Abd Kadir said if the proposal is approved, it is not impossible for the state to avoid worse floods, and people will be affected.

“Many things will happen and the people will be faced with them. If forests are cleared, then animals will be endangered and surely will leave the area in search of food especially in villages,“ he said.

Previously, Kelantan deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan said that the proposed modifications to ESAs in Kelantan are still at the publicity and public participation phase, which began on Oct 11 and ends on Nov 11

Recently, Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the (federal) government was planning to stop the allocation of the EFT to Kelantan if the state continued with its plan to make changes to its development plan involving ESAs.

According to Nik Nazmi, the Kelantan government’s move to make modifications (to the development plan) would have implications on the federal government’s policy to achieve 50 per cent forested areas in Peninsular Malaysia in line with the National Physical Plan. -Bernama