Kelantan police arrest three men, yaba pills worth RM330,066 seized

KOTA BHARU: The police arrested three men and seized 30,006 yaba pills worth RM330,066 following an operation, code-named Op Tapis Bersepadu, by the roadside in front of a Muslim cemetery in Mukim Jal Kechil, Tumpat, yesterday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun (pix) said the three suspects, aged between 20 and 27, were arrested after police found a packet containing six pills, believed to be yaba pills, in a Perodua Myvi car they were in.

“Following the arrest, the suspects led the police to a house in Kampung Binjal Cabang Empat, Tumpat, and following a search, the police found a black plastic packet containing 30,000 yaba pills under a table,” he said in a statement today.

He said the police also seized two Yamaha Y15 motorcycles with RM16,000

All the suspects, including two who tested positive for drugs, were on remand for five days until Sept 11 for investigation under Section 39B and 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. -Bernama