Kelantan police arrest two, seize pistols in separate raids

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police arrested two men, including a Thai citizen, and seized two pistols in separate raids in Pasir Mas last night.

State police chief, Datuk Muhammad Zaki Harun said the first seizure was made after police received a complaint about a husband and wife quarreling in a budget hotel near Cabang Empat Salam in Pasir Mas at 2.39 am.

He said the police raided the place and arrested a 35-year-old man from Natathiwat, Thailand who was staying in the hotel.

“Upon inspection, police found a Norico pistol and nine 9mm bullets in a sling bag belonging to the suspect.

“The male suspected tested positive for drugs and he was found to have entered the country illegally. The police also found that the suspect’s visit here was for business purposes in Kampung Kajang, Tanah Merah,” he told a press conference at the Kelantan contingent police headquarters here today.

He said the suspected has been remanded for 14 days beginning today until Feb 15 to assist in the investigations for illegal possession of a firearm and immigration offences.

In another case, Muhamad Zaki said police also confiscated a revolver after a team from the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) raided and detained a man in his thirties at Kampung Kedai Menanti, Pasir Mas at 4.30 am yesterday.

According to him, the AADK conducted to raid to apprehend the man who was a suspected drug addict.

“During the raid, the suspect struggled and tried to reach for something that was believed to be a dark-coloured pistol at the stairs of the house.

“Once the suspect was detained, the team then found a gun on the suspect after a search was made. The suspect was then taken to the Pasir Mas district police headquarters for further action.

Muhamad Zaki said police identified the pistol as a Revolver with “Police Positive Special” words written on it and the suspect admitted the firearm was his and had purchased it in Thailand in 2017 for RM 2,000.

The suspect has been remanded for seven days beginning yesterday, he said.

In another development, Muhammad Zaki said police also crippled a house-breaking and car-jacking team with the arrest of seven suspects in a raid at Kampung Machang Limbat and in Kampung Berhala Lima near Pasir Tumboh here early yesterday.

He said police recovered car-jacking tools as well as five Proton Wira cars suspected to be stolen.

“In the arrest, a member of the raiding party broke the little finger of his right hand during a struggle with a suspect.

“The suspects, aged between 37 and 58 have been remanded for six days until Feb 7 to assist in the investigations,” he added. - Bernama