Kelantan police detain man with gun

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police raided a house in Kampung Lubok Jambu, here at 12.40am on Wednesday during Op Tapis Khas and detained a 27-year-old man who had a gun in his possession.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the words Retay 84 FS CAL 9MM were written on the USA-made pistol that was found inside a Perodua Viva car and wrapped in a newspaper and placed inside a plastic bag together with a pair of gloves.

“Also found inside the car was a box with the words “Bullet Master” written on it and upon inspection, 34 bullets were found as well as three plastic packets containing 1,200 Methaphetamine pills.

“Upon further investigations, police found two packets containing 2 litres of liquid, believed to be ketum water inside a fridge,” he told reporters during a press conference at the Kelantan police contingent headquarters, here today.

Muhamad Zaki said the suspect who is believed to be a member of a drug distributing syndicate would be remanded for seven days.

Speaking of Op Tapis Khas, Muhamad Zaki said 376 inspections were carried out and 289 raids conducted since Jan 17 with 170 officers involved.

He said operations and raids were carried out in plantations, housing estates, road blocks, fishing villages and drug “hotspots” and succeeded in seizing various drugs worth RM135,112.80 and other items worth RM98,500. - Bernama