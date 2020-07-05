Kelantan police nab three, seize drugs worth almost RM150,000

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police arrested three men for possession of 12,800 yaba pills and 203 grams of syabu worth almost RM150,000, in two separate raids here on Wednesday and Thursday.

Kota Bharu district police chief ACP Abdul Rahim Daud said that on Wednesday a 26-year-old man was arrested at a house in Kampung Pulau Panjang, Pengkalan Chepa here, following a tip-off.

“During the 10.46pm raid, the Narcotics Division of the Kota Bharu district police headquarters (IPD) found 800 Yaba pills worth RM8,300 hidden inside the suspect’s Proton Preve car.

“The suspect tested positive for Nimetazipam and police also found his Malaysian-Thai border pass”, he told a press conference at the Kota Bharu IPD, here today.

He said the suspect also had three previous records on drugs and was remanded for seven days until July 8 to assist the investigation.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rahim said, in the second raid, two men, aged 27 and 43, were arrested at a house in Kampung Machang Limbat here, believed to be involved in drug trafficking in the area.

He said in the 6.30pm raid, police found 203 grams of syabu stored in a plastic cabinet located in the living room of the house.

“The investigation also found 60 blue plastic packages containing 12,000 yaba pills and all the drugs believed to be worth RM140,300. Also seized were RM10,000 in cash and the suspect’s Nissan Sylphy car.

“The two suspects, who are positive for methamphetamine and have previous drug-related records, have been remanded for seven days until July 9.

He said the cases were investigated under Section 39 B and Section 15 (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama