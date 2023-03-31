Kelantan police: No limit for permit applications to sell fireworks

KOTA BHARU,: There is no limit for applications to obtain permits to sell firecrackers and fireworks in the state, says Kelantan Police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun.

However, he said that each application must include information on the place of storage and the amount requested.

He said the Kelantan Police had received applications from traders throughout the state but permits would only be approved about two weeks before the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

“We are prepared for all possibilities and all district police chiefs have been instructed to monitor.

“At the moment, all applications are still in process,“ he said after distributing ‘bubur lambuk’ to motorists in front of the Kota Bharu District Police Headquarters here yesterday. - Bernama