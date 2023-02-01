Kelantan police receive almost 10,500 reports of flood damage

TUMPAT: A total of 10,490 reports has piled up with Kelantan police from victims of flood-related damage in the recent deluge of the monsoon season.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the most reports came from victims in Pasir Puteh district totaling 2,879 followed by Bachok (2,132) and Pasir Mas (1,812).

“It was mostly damage to valuables with 5,114 reports, followed by houses (4,215), vehicles (619) and livestock (542). These police reports will be useful for flood victims in validating claims while the authorities can use the records to channel assistance,” he said at the Wakaf Bharu police station here today.

Earlier, Muhamad Zaki presented a certificate of appreciation and the 2021 Award for Best Housing Management to Wakaf Bharu police station chief Sergeant Major Sakri Abd Ghani, after the station won third place out of 799 police stations nationwide.

Meanwhile, commenting on a decomposing body found by fishermen at an illegal jetty near Bukit Bunga in Tanah Merah at 3 pm yesterday, Muhamad Zaki said the victim’s identity is still unknown.

“An autopsy showed four gunshot wounds to the victim’s head fired from close range. Kelantan police will contact the authorities of the neighbouring country to trace any incident linked to the corpse,” he said. - Bernama