Kelantan police receive report on errant motorist

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police have confirmed receiving a report on a vehicle with the registration number P45 being driven in a dangerous manner after a video clip went viral on Facebook yesterday.

Kelantan Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief, Supt Shuhaimi Jusoh, in a statement today, said the case would be investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He said the viral video showed a black Toyota Alphard dangerously overtaking a vehicle on double lines in Jalan Bukit Marak-Binjai, near here.

“There were other vehicles coming from the opposite direction near a bridge before the Chabang 3 Gong Dernim traffic light,” he said.

Earlier, the 38-second video was shared through ‘ANA TAHU’ (I know) Facebook account which claimed that the vehicle with registration number ‘P45’ belonged to a deputy minister. — Bernama