Kelantan police receive two reports on vandalism against party flags, banners

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan police received two reports of vandalism against party flags and banners between July 15 and yesterday.

State police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the incidents were reported to have occurred in Tumpat and Kuala Krai.

“In addition, the police have also detected four more similar incidents in Kota Bharu.

“We received reports of flags and banners being taken out, pulled down and damaged,” he said in a statement today, adding that the police view the incidents seriously and will track down those involved.

Muhamad Zaki said the cases were being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of two years, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

He also reminded all parties involved in the upcoming state election to conduct campaigns in a responsible manner and to comply with the rules, laws and guidelines that have been set.

“Stern action will be taken against any party engaging in provocation or touching issues related to royalty, religion and race (3R).

“The public is reminded not to upload any postings on social media or spread news that could pose a threat to the country’s peace and harmony, especially on the 3R issues,” he said. - Bernama