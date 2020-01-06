Kelantan police seize drugs worth more than RM55m in 2019

KOTA BARU: Kelantan police have succeeded in confiscating various drugs worth RM55.94 million last year compared to RM33.58 million in 2018.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said the total showed an increase of RM22.36 million or 67% as a result of the commitment of Kelantan police contingent.

“At the same time, 19,386 individuals were nabbed by Kelantan police last year for various narcotics offences compared to 17,741 the year before, which is a rise of 1,645 people and it demonstrated the fight against the drug menace was producing results.

“Among the drugs seized were syabu (methamphetamine), pil kuda (amphetamine), heroin, Erimin 5 and various other types of drugs and police were grateful to the cooperation of the people who channeled information apart from the commitment of police personnel on duty,” he told reporters after the monthly assembly at Kelantan police contingent headquarters here today.

In this regard, Hasanuddin said the crime index of Kelantan also recorded a fall to 3,547 cases last year compared to 3,990 cases in 2018.

“This shows a fall of 443 cases or 11.1% which is considered an outstanding achievement.

“We see the fall as significant compared to the key performance Indicator (KPI) of 5% set by the Inspector-General of Police,” he said.

However, Hasanuddin said there were more cases in two types of crimes involving burglary with 230 cases and other thefts (140 cases).

In another development, Hasanuddin said 78 police personnel were found involved in various disciplinary cases and four of them were terminated. — Bernama