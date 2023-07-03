Kelantan police seize drugs worth RM28.6 million Pasir Mas, Kuala Krai

PASIR MAS: Kelantan police seized drugs worth RM28.6 million after carrying out two separate raids in Pasir Mas and Kuala Krai said Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun.

Muhamad Zaki said during the first raid in Pasir Mas, carried out by the General Operations Force (PGA), 495 kilograms (kg) of syabu worth RM17.8 million was seized in Kampung Pohon Buluh at about 8.30 pm last night.

“Prior to the raid, members of the PGA 9 Batallion were patrolling the area when they chanced upon a suspicious looking white colour Proton Wira Aeroback car on the road shoulder. There was no one in the car.

“When a check was carried out, sacks containing small packets labelled as coffee but containing syabu was found. The drugs are believed to have been smuggled in from a neighbouring country,“ he told reporters at the Pasir Mas district police headquarters, here today.

Muhamad Zaki said no arrests were made but all items, including the car was seized and the case investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In the second raid carried out in Kuala Krai at 7.15 am today, police seized syabu worth RM10.8 million that was packed in courier bags at a rubber plantation in Kampung Batu Balai.

Muhamad Zaki said police inspected a car and found 12 sacks in the passenger seat with every sack containing 25 courier bags from a neighbouring country that contained drugs.

“The driver of the Proton Exora car was heading to Gua Musang from Sungai Durian but realising the presence of police abandoned the car in a rubber plantation and fled,“ he said. - Bernama