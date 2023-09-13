Kelantan police seize drugs worth RM874,418 during Ops Tapis

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police managed to seized drugs worth RM874,418 during an integrated ‘Ops Tapis’ from Sept 4 to 12.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun (pix) said the drugs seized could fix the addiction of 77,909 drug addicts or users.

“Throughout the period, 412 suspects were detained comprising 396 locals and 16 foreigners, aged between 16 and 63. The biggest case recorded was when we detained a 28-year-old on Sept 9 near the JPN Housing in Tanah Merah.

“Upon inspection, a bag containing 36,000 Yaba pills worth RM396,000 was found,” he told reporters at the Kelantan Police Headquarters, here today.

Muhamad Zaki said initial investigations revealed that the suspect had four previous criminal records related to drugs and he also tested positive for Methamphetamine.

The second biggest case involved the seizure of 30,000 Yaba pills worth RM330,066 and police detained three suspects who were in a car at Jalan Kubur Surau Mukim Jal Kechil, Tumpat on Sept 4.

“Police also seized two motorcycles worth RM16,000 and all suspects will be remanded until Sept 16 to assist investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries the death sentence if convicted,” he said. -Bernama