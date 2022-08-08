Kelantan police seize heroin worth RM250,000

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police detained a 53-year-old suspect and seized drugs worth RM250,000 during a raid at Pengkalan Kubor, Tumpat on Thursday.

Kelantan acting police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the suspect was detained at 8.03pm during Op TAPIS which was held over three days from Aug 4-6.

“During the raid, police found a green coloured plastic package labelled C.D.Sungeigolok Supermarket CO.LTD in the carriage of the Honda EX-5 motorcycle that the suspect was riding.

“Upon further investigation police found 125 bottles that contained substances believed to be drugs weighing 650 grams,“ he told reporters at the Kelantan Police headquarters, here today.

Muhamad Zaki said the suspect who also tested positive would be remanded for seven days starting Aug 5 and investigations carried out under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He added that throughout the three-day Ops Tapis, 108 drug addicts and drug peddlers were detained.

“Drugs seized during the period were worth RM279,115.70 and can feed the addiction of 9,114 addicts,“ he said. - Bernama