Kelantan police seize ‘pil kuda’ worth RM180,000 in two raids

KOTA BHARU: Police apprehended five individuals, including two women aged between 25 and 33, in two separate raids in Pasir Mas, near here, yesterday and seized 18,000 Yaba pills or ‘pil kuda’ worth RM180,000.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said the first seizure was carried out at 5pm near the Pasir Mas Hospital after a police team kept a man under surveillance.

“The man was behaving suspiciously by the side of the road before he was seen approaching a Perodua Kelisa and police then moved in.

“The suspects in the car were a married couple. Police searched the vehicle and discovered 12,000 red and green pills suspected to be ‘pil kuda’ with an estimated value of RM120,000,“ Hasanuddin told a press conference at the Kelantan police contingent headquarters, here today.

Hasanuddin said following the incident, police then monitored a car park of a restaurant in Kampung Dangar, Pasir Mas at 6.30pm.

According to him, at that time there was a Perodua MyVi driven by a woman in the nearby area.

“The woman was seen alighting from the vehicle and placing a package on a motorcycle. The policeman then arrested the woman and also a man who was in the same vehicle. Police found a package containing 6,000 pills suspected to be ‘pil kuda’ with an estimated value of RM60,000,“ he said.

He explained that as a result of the two raids, the police have remanded the five suspects for seven days from July 27 to Aug 2.

He said the case would be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries the mandatory death sentence. - Bernama