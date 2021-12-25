Kelantan police seize psychotropic pills, syabu worth RM760,000

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan police seized 10 kilogrammes (kg) of syabu and 40,000 psychotropic pills in separate raids in Pasir Mas and Bachok last Wednesday.

Kelantan deputy police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Hari said in the first raid in Pasir Mas, a couple, aged 30 and 23 respectively, were arrested for possessing 10 kg of syabu and 16,000 psychotropic pills, estimated to be worth about RM520,000.

He said the raid was conducted after the police arrested the male suspect by a roadside in Pasir Mas.

The suspect, led the police to a house in Taman Rantau Baru Gual Nering, Rantau Panjang, where a brown box containing psychotropic pills in 30 blue plastic bags and 10 compressed packages, believed to contain syabu, were found, “ he told a press conference at the Kelantan Police Contingent headquarters here, yesterday.

He said police also seized cash amounting to RM61,758, jewellery and various types of vehicles worth RM119,258.

The couple was remanded for seven days from yesterday to assist investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Muhamad Zaki said the second seizure was made in Gunong, Bachok, following the arrest of a 23-year-old man, who is a final year student at an institution of higher learning (IPT) in Perak, at 6.45pm.

The police also seized 24,000 pills, believed to be psychotropic pills, worth RM240,000 in the case, he added.

-Bernama