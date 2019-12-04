Kelantan police tighten security along borders during flood season

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Police have beefed-up security along the Malaysia-Thailand border especially in Pasir Mas and Tumpat to check smuggling during the flood season, said its chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan.

“Kelantan Police are stepping up border patrols during this flood season, and have also received cooperation from the Malaysian Armed Forces.

“I would like to remind the public to continue to use legal routes to enter the country because if caught (using illegal routes), they will face legal action,“ he told a press conference at the Kelantan Police Contingent headquarters here today.

Meanwhile, he said Rantau Panjang Police station in Pasir Mas as well as Kuala Jambu and Simpangan Police stations in Tumpat were still operating as normal although they were located in the flood-prone areas. — Bernama