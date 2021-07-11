Kelantan police to fully cooperate with MACC over graft probe

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police will give full cooperation to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over a graft probe involving two senior police officers.

Kelantan deputy police chief SAC Abdullah Muhammad Piah said police would also conduct an internal investigation, in parallel with the MACC.

“In the meantime, I urge the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) personnel to refrain from getting involved in corrupt activities as it can destroy the image, and even lose the people’s confidence in the police force,” he said.

He said this to reporters after inspecting the implementation of the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in Taman Kurnia Jaya, Pengkalan Chepa, today.

Yesterday, a senior police officer with the rank of DSP was remanded for five days to assist in the investigation, following the arrest of another officer with the rank of ASP over allegations that he had solicited a RM200,000 bribe from a drug-dealing couple. Both were remanded for five days and four days, respectively.

Asked about the police’s action against the two suspects, both aged 48, Abdullah said they were currently suspended from duty and if found guilty and sentenced in the court, then their services would be terminated.

“When they are sentenced in the court, we will suspend them from duty first and then followed by termination of services,” he said.

On the development of the discovery of a decomposed body in Pasir Puteh, on July 3, Abdullah said police were still waiting for the DNA results which were expected to be ready in a week or two.

“Thus far, the police have yet to identify the body. Therefore, we call on the public who have lost family members, to come forward and report to us,” he added.- Bernama