KOTA BARU: The Kelantan Police warned the public against selling or playing with firecrackers, especially the modified ones, as such acts are not only dangerous but also an offence under the law.

State Police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said the clandestine act of certain quarters in smuggling sparklers and firecrackers from the neighbouring country for distribution during the festive season here could be described as a ‘sabotage’ to the local residents, especially when an accident occurred and the victim suffered severe and permanent injuries or trauma.

He said only firecrackers of Pop-Pop and Happy Boom types were allowed as they did not contain any flammable substances that could endanger public safety.

“However, the sale of these two types of firecrackers still requires a permit from the police.

“Whoever found to be in possession, selling, buying, or playing sparklers and firecrackers other than what was allowed can face legal action under Section 7 and 8 of the Corrosive and Explosives Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958,” he told reporters after attending Iftar programme organised by Kota Baru Police headquarters here yesterday.

He said those involved could face a maximum jail term of seven years or fine of up to RM10,000, or both, if convicted.

Meanwhile, Hasanuddin said two incidents involving modified firecrackers had been reported in the state so far.

“We have also arrested a 46-year-old seller at the Wakaf Bata Wholesale Market in Machang yesterday.

“The woman was picked up after she was found to be in possession of various types of sparklers and firecrackers worth about RM500,” he said. — Bernama