Kelantan Polls: New administration should be more proactive managing AKSB

GUA MUSANG: A Chinese community in Kampung Baru, a part of the Galas state constituency, hoped that the ruling party in Kelantan after the state election will implement more robust measures to address the water supply issues in their area.

Kuan Tai Meow Temple chairman Yap Kam Seng, 62, said that for the past two years, the daily activities of over 1,000 families in the village were badly affected due to the water rationing enforced by Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB).

“We hope that the water disruption problem here could be resolved soon. Usually, the main water pipes here are shut off as early as 9 pm until tomorrow morning. On some occasions, water is not accessible for over 400 households here until 9 am. There are times when the water supply (pipes) is shut for two consecutive nights, with just one night of availability.

“We submitted a report to AKSB before, but there was no response. They mentioned that there might not have been enough water supply. If possible, we hope the water issue can be resolved, as it’s our primary concern for the upcoming new administration,“ he told reporters in Bandar Lama today.

Yap Chan How, 28, a representative for rural Chinese youth, expressed the hope that they will be given the chance to experience better socio-economic growth and diverse job opportunities soon.

“Many young people from Gua Musang have to move to Johor, Singapore, or bigger cities for jobs and a livelihood. It’d be great if we could improve our own village.

“It is hoped that the elected representative will deliver positive news to the villagers and the people of Gua Musang by generating ample opportunities in entrepreneurship, sports, economy, and social involvement for the youth,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Galas incumbent representative, who is also a Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate, Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim said he is aware of the ongoing water rationing issue in Bandar Lama, Bandar Baru, and Bandar Utama within the area.

He said pipe replacements in the Bandar Lama region have been carried out to tackle the problem, yet supply disruptions continue, occasionally leading to critical and severe situations.

“I hope that AKSB can consider new approaches, as this issue not only affects the residents but also educational institutions that involve high water usage, such as SJK (C) Gua Musang and SK Gua Musang,“ he said.-Bernama