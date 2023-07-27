Kelantan polls: Tanjong Mas candidate to be decided by PH’ central leadership

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan Pakatan Harapan (PH) is leaving it to the coalition’s federal leaders to pick its candidate for Tanjong Mas in the coming state elections.

Kelantan PH chairman Muhammad Husain said the initial agreement was to let Amanah contest the seat but the plan could have changed.

“As Amanah is now going to contest the Kota Lama seat, in principle Tanjong Mas should be given to PKR. But there is no decision yet; let the central leadership decide,” he told Bernama today.

Last Sunday, Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, when announcing the party’s candidates for the state polls, said Kelantan Wanita Amanah chief Dr Hafidzah Mustakim would be contesting in Kota Lama.

PH, represented by Amanah and PKR, will contest 14 of the 45 seats in Kelantan while PH ally Barisan Nasional (BN) will field candidates in 31 seats.

Muhammad, who is state Amanah chairman, said Kelantan PH and BN would announce their manifestoes on a date to be fixed later.

Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan will go to the polls on Aug 12, with nominations set for this Saturday. -Bernama