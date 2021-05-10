Kelantan Pos Malaysia handles over 4,000 Raya Greeting Cards

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan branch of Pos Malaysia has handled over 4,000 Hari Raya greeting cards since the start of Ramadan until last Tuesday. (May 4).

Its general manager Osman Shah Mastor said although the tradition of sending Hari Raya greeting cards started to gradually disappear with the advent of technology, Pos Malaysia would continue to serve as a ‘community liaison’, especially during the festive season.

He said a total of 38 Kelantan Pos Malaysia operations division staff have been assigned to process Hari Raya greeting cards from all over the country, while operations staff at the Mail Processing Centre worked from 8:30am to 6:30pm to ensure all the cards were processed and sent to the recipient.

“We found that the number of greeting cards processed, especially during the festive season now has decreased compared to previous years.

“As of May 4 this year, our operations division has processed more than 4,000 Hari Raya greeting cards,” he told Bernama.

Osman said the highest number of Hari Raya greeting cards he had ever processed was 59,000 in 2015.

“Every letter including greeting cards received at the Mail Processing Centre must go through certain processes before being sent to the recipient. Most of the letters at the Mail Processing Centre come from other states as well as around Kota Bharu.

“Once the letters arrive here, the operations team will start processing it by opening the sacks before arranging them in certain ways to facilitate stamping,” he said.

According to him, the letters will then be sorted according to postcode and the delivery area before being collected to be sent out to the delivery branches.

Meanwhile, Osman said in a bid to enliven this year’s Hari Raya celebrations, Pos Malaysia has launched its Hari Raya greeting cards that are now available at 13 General Post Offices nationwide and can be purchased online at pos.com.my/shop. -Bernama