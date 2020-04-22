Kelantan providing another 242 static tanks to address water shortage

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government is providing another 242 static tanks to overcome the shortage of clean water supply during Ramadan in areas facing water problems in the state.

Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said it would be in addition to the more than 100 static water tanks already provided by the government.

“Water supply will be delivered by truck to the affected areas on a daily basis,” he told reporters after chairing the state executive council (exco) meeting at his official residence, JKR 10, here today.

He said Syarikat Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd and the elected representatives in the affected areas would identify the location where the static water tanks would be placed.

On the state’s water shortage, he said it was due to drought and Non-Revenue Water (NRW) and that the state government was in the process of replacing the old water pipes with new ones.

However, he said, the state government was in the process of replacing the old water pipes with new ones and taking the time to replace them because the existing pipeline network was so long.

With the Movement Control Order (MCO) still in force, Ahmad advised residents to observe social distancing when queueing to get their water supply.

In another development, the menteri besar said the state government is allocating RM4.5 million to provide food baskets to be distributed to the poor in the state during Ramadan.

Each state constituency will be allocated RM100,000 for the purpose, he added. - Bernama