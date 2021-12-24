Kelantan ready to face bigger floods — MB

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government is prepared to face the eventuality of a bigger flood in the state, said Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob (pix).

He said Kelantan would use its experience in handling the ‘land tsunami’ which hit the state in 2014 to deal with the situation if the state were to face a similar flood situation currently facing Selangor and Pahang.

“The floods that occurred in Selangor and Pahang were unexpected...it remind us of the major floods that occurred in Kelantan in 2014.

“As such, the state government, through the relevant agencies, is making preparation for the possibility of bigger floods following the latest weather forecast,“ he said after flagging-off the Kelantan Flood Relief Mission (Khidmat Malaysia) to Pahang at Kota Darul Naim here today.

A total of 1,500 volunteers from various state government agencies were involved in the relief mission to assist flood victims in Pahang.

Ahmad said the state government had allocated RM100,000 for the mission.

“Prior to this, the state government had contributed RM200,000 to Pahang and Selangor which were badly affected by the floods through the Serambi Mekah Fund and handed over by Kelantan Khidmat Malaysia deputy chairman Datuk Mumtaz Mohd Nawi.

“The RM100,000 is provided from the State Disaster Fund and members of the mission will go to four locations in Pahang involving Kuala Lipis, Jerantut, Kuala Krau and Bentong,“ he added. — Bernama