Kelantan records 300% spike in dengue cases

KOTA BARU: Kelantan recorded 698 dengue cases from January to last Saturday, which is a 300% increase from the 173 reported during the same period last year.

Kelantan Health director Dr Zaini Hussin said the Kota Baru district showed the highest increase of 264 cases compared to the other nine districts, with a total of 339 cases reported in the district compared to just 75 for the corresponding period last year.

“There was also an increase in the other districts, with Tumpat recording 144 cases, followed by Bachok (62 cases), Tanah Merah (47 cases), Gua Musang (16 cases), Jeli (15 cases), Kuala Krai (22 cases), Machang (four cases) and Pasir Mas (31 cases),” he told reporters at the Aedes mosquito breeding-site inspection and mass enforcement operation ceremony at Wakaf Mek Zainab here today.

Only Pasir Puteh recorded the same number of 18 cases.

Zaini said of the 698 dengue cases, two deaths were recorded.

“There were no dengue-related deaths reported during the same period last year.

“We are actively conducting educational and inspection activities to raise awareness among the public on the dangers of dengue,” he said.

He said the department had, thus far, conducted inspection on breeding grounds for the Aedes mosquito on 67,139 premises throughout the state and issued 465 compound notices under the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act 1975.

He urged the public to play their role and cooperate in taking care of the cleanliness of their surroundings. — Bernama