KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Road Transport Department (RTD) is targeting to collect RM300,000 from its drive-through facility, introduced yesterday, to facilitate the public to renew road tax and driving licences.

Its director, Hanif Yusabra said that Kelantan is the first state to introduce the drive-through initiative, which will end on Sept 30, for the renewal of driving licences (LMM) and Motor Vehicle Licences (LKM or road tax), without having to make appointments.

“As the moratorium period for the renewal of licences and road tax will not be extended after the Sept 30 deadline, and to avoid congestion at our counters after the deadline, we have taken the initiative to introduce drive-through for renewal of licences and road tax.

“Based on the statistics, 150 motorists came yesterday and we collected RM10,000 through our drive-through initiative alone. It shows a high level of awareness among the public,” he said when met after the handing over of driving licences and road tax at the Kelantan RTD headquarters in Panji today.

He also said the initiative was an alternative to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, and to prevent the creation of new clusters.

“The drive-through initiative has been effective, as it will only take between three and five minutes for motorists to renew their licences and road tax. They only have to come to the RTD in Panji, from 9am to 3pm daily.

“However, on Fridays and Saturdays, we only accept payment via debit card instead of cash,” he said.

According to Hanif, apart from the drive-through method, four counters providing normal services are still in operation at the RTD offices in Panji, urban transformation centre (UTC) in Kota Bharu, Machang and Gua Musang.

He said that motorists who fail to renew their driving licences and road tax will be issued with summonses and can be charged under Section 26(1) and 23 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333). — Bernama