Kelantan RTD’s drone detects cutting queue, beating the red light

KOTA BHARU: Cutting queues and failing to obey traffic lights are the two highest offences detected in the operation of Kelantan’s Road Transport Department (RTD) drone during Ops Hari Raya Aidilfitri (HRA) which began from April 18 to 27.

Kelantan RTD director Mohd Misuari Abdullah said a total of 207 cases of jumping queue and 108 cases of beating the red light were detected during the operation.

He said apart from that, his department also detected 24 other cases involving helmet offences (18), overtaking on double lines (4) and other offences (2).

“During the 2023 HRA Celebration Enforcement Ops, Kelantan RTD has issued a total of 3,417 notices to motorists who violate the law under the Road Transport Act 1987 and its regulations,“ he told reporters after the Syawal Feast at the RTD Eastern Region Academy, here today.

Mohd Misuari said throughout the HRA Ops 2023, a total of 9,319 vehicles were inspected and a total of 2,871 notices were recorded.

“A total of 39 vehicles were also confiscated for offences related to not having a driver’s licence , no motor vehicle licence, no insurance cover and those involving foreign drivers,“ he said. - Bernama