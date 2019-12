PASIR PUTEH: The Kelantan government is requesting the federal government to help farmers in Semerak who had experienced losses amounting to RM2.4 million after their crops, especially sweet potatoes, were destroyed by a recent flood.

State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry, Biotechnology, Green Technology and Environment Committee deputy chairman Abdul Azziz Kadir said the farmers needed help to recover from huge losses.

“The federal government’s cooperation is necessary to recover the farmers’ loss of income due to unforeseen circumstances,” he told reporters at a special meeting between farmers and related agencies at the Semerak constituency office, here today.

The four-day flood which had affected some 200 farmers mainly cultivating sweet potatoes and chillies on a 160-hectare area in Kampung Haji Wan Omar was caused by the Semerak Canal drainage system failure.

Abdul Azziz said he would seek assistance from the federal government through a joint special committee which would meet soon.

Pasir Puteh Drainage and Irrigation district engineer Wan Azinuddin Wan Ibrahim said his department had allocated RM20,000 to clear the 3-km drainage system.

In the same development, Semerak assemblyman Wan Hasan Wan Ibrahim said he would donate 50 packs of daily food supply worth RM5,000 to affected farmers. - Bernama