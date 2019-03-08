Kelantan seeks federal govt’s help to revive People’s Highway Project: Azmin

KOTA BARU: The Kelantan government has submitted an official request to the federal government to revive the previously cancelled People’s Highway project.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix) said the application was submitted by the Kelantan government and discussed at the state action council (MTNg) meeting here yesterday.

“MTNg has requested that the Public Works Department to look into the application,“ he told reporters after the meeting.

Azmin said the state government had cancelled the project because the company, which received the contract, was unable to continue the construction of the 10km highway from Machang to Kuala Krai, which cost RM200 million.

In 2017, the state government announced that the People’s Highway trust fund had collected a total of RM3.2 million over a period of five years to help finance the highway.

However, the highway project, which was supposed to be completed in March 2018, was terminated in a mutual agreement between the developer and the state government. — Bernama