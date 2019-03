KOTA BARU: The Kelantan Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) has applied for an allocation of RM15 million from the federal government to implement a flood mitigation project in Pasir Puteh.

State Works, Infrastructure and Utility Committee chairman Datuk Azami Mohd Nor said the project would mitigate flood risks in Kampung Temila, Kampung Pulau Sa, Kampung Gong Chapa and Kampung Gong Pok Ndor.

“The Kelantan DID also has regular meetings with the relevant agencies and local community leaders for the necessary measures to be taken (to prevent flooding),” he said during question time at the Kelantan State Assembly sitting here today.

Azami said this in reply to Mohd Rodzi Jaafar (PAS-Gaal) who wanted to know the measures being carried out and would be taken by the state government to overcome flood woes in the four villages.

Meanwhile, Datuk Md Alwi Che Ahmad (BN-Kok Lanas) in his supplementary question wanted to know the steps taken by the state government in ensuring that the bund built along the banks of Kelantan river will function well during the monsoon season and will not be encroached and damaged by illegal sand miners.

He said that when he was chairman of the Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority (KADA), the agency had spent RM1 million to repair the bund which was damaged by those illegal sand mining activities.

Azami, in his reply, said the state DID and the Land and Mines Office had identified several illegal sand miners and would take appropriate action against them. — Bernama